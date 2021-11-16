Six companies make the cut for CESL’s EV deal

- Mahindra Electric Mobility, TVS Motor Co., Kinetic Green Energy, and Power Solutions, Etrio, Mali, and Keto Motors Pvt. Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidders for an estimated ₹3,000 crore state-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd’s tender to procure 100,000 electric three-wheeled vehicles.
- CESL, a unit of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, aims to have 200,000 two-wheeled EVs and 300,000 three-wheeled EVs across India.
- With the bid comprising a three-year annual maintenance contract, the overall price reduction is estimated at up to 23%.