A representative for the hackers told Motherboard in an online chat that the process started by purchasing stolen cookies being sold online for $10 and using those to gain access to a Slack channel used by EA.

Cookies can save the login details of particular users, and potentially let hackers log into services as that person.

“Once inside the chat, we messaged an IT Support members we explain to them we lost our phone at a party last night,” the representative said.

The hackers then requested a multifactor authentication token from EA IT support to gain access to EA’s corporate network. The representative said this was successful two times.