Slack announces major interface revamp to boost user experience

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • The redesign includes a dedicated way to track direct message threads and makes it easier to find relevant information.
  • The updated interface intends to better reflect the tools and capabilities in the core Slack product, evolving it into a full-fledged productivity platform.
  • The new design centralises information, enhances accessibility, and is aimed at future-proofing the platform with a focus on generative AI.

