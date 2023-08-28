Smart communication app HeyoPhone secures $500K in angel funding round

- HeyoPhone, founded by Ankit Jain and Rimjhim Ray, has raised $500K from prominent angel investors, including co-founders of Aakash Educational Services, Lenskart, and Busy Accounting.
- The app offers an integrated platform for businesses to manage their communication requirements including phone calls and WhatsApp messages.
- The Delhi-based startup, showing exponential growth since its 2023 launch, aligns businesses with the Open Network for Digital Commerce framework, aiding digitization for small enterprises.