Smart communication app HeyoPhone secures $500K in angel funding round

  • HeyoPhone, founded by Ankit Jain and Rimjhim Ray, has raised $500K from prominent angel investors, including co-founders of Aakash Educational Services, Lenskart, and Busy Accounting.
  • The app offers an integrated platform for businesses to manage their communication requirements including phone calls and WhatsApp messages.
  • The Delhi-based startup, showing exponential growth since its 2023 launch, aligns businesses with the Open Network for Digital Commerce framework, aiding digitization for small enterprises.
