SmartViz integrates data from smart IoT ("Internet of Things") sensors and building management systems to deliver intuitive, dynamic and interactive 'digital twins' - 3D virtual models of buildings with live and historic data from sensors and smart systems. Imagine you as the building user or operator can see a 3D model of the building in realtime. With live, intuitive and dynamic visualisation of where people are, how they are moving, how they are interacting. Imagine if you can also see heatmaps of how hot / cold / noisy these places are. What if the software also tells you how much space you are wasting, how much energy you are overspending. And where the building environment is not great - impacting on the health and wellbeing of the users. Finally, what if you can click a button to see how much energy you can save. Or move some slider bars to see how to save costs and boost the user experience. This is exactly what SmartViz does. Using realtime data from sensors, and comparing against millions of datapoints we have. With a unique AI based human behaviour modelling engine to predict, scenario plan and optimise buildings.