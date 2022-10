The in-app tool, called Family Center, lets parents review who their teens are friends with on the social app and who they have messaged in the last seven days.

Parents and guardians need to install the Snapchat app on their devices and link their accounts to those of their teens using an opt-in invite process to use the new feature.

