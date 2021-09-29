Snapchat makes a quiet comeback in India

Snapchat clocked 102.4 million downloads on Google Play Store in India between January and August this year, according to web analytics service provider Similarweb.

A digital media agency executive notes that Snapchat had merely 7 million monthly active users or MAUs in India in June 2019.

Snapchat is still one-third the size of Instagram in India in terms of daily and monthly active users on Android phones, but data shows it has been growing steadily and performing better than some of the buzziest homegrown TikTok alternatives like MX TakaTak and Josh on both parameters.