Snapchat Plus Paid Subscription Launched; Priced at $3.99 a Month

Starting this week, Snap will begin offering an optional subscription called Snapchat Plus that unlocks exclusive and early access features. Priced at $3.99 a month, the subscription is geared toward the people who spend most of their time communicating with their closest friends on Snap.

Snapchat Plus is mostly a cosmetic upgrade. The most notable features include the ability to change the style of the app’s icon, see who rewatched a story, and pin one of your friends to the top of your chat history as a “BFF.”