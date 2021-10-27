Snapchat to strengthen bet on Indian originals

HomeNewsSnapchat to strengthen bet on Indian originals
To create these mobile-first shows, Snapchat has partnered with Sony Entertainment Television and Zee TV, besides offering a platform to Internet content makers such as Shehnaaz Gill, Avneet Kaur, Harsh Beniwal and Sushant Divgikar.
The ‘Discover’ content section on Snapchat has 70 local Indian channels across news, fitness, fashion, entertainment and comedy through partnerships with broadcasters and media companies such as Times Group, Mashable India, The Quint, Vitamin Stree and Filmfare, the company said; it is more than 200% over Q2 of 2020.
Along with games such as Ludo Cub, which in six months has been played by over 27 million users, with nearly 30% of them coming from India, Snapchat said it is also seeing traction for its Creator Marketplace, which allows brands to connect with creators directly and pay them to produce branded content with 100% of the transaction going to the creator.