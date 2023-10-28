Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, introduces two new premium subscription plans

  • X, previously known as Twitter, has launched two premium subscription tiers: a Premium+ tier for an ad-free experience and a Basic tier without the blue checkmark.
  • The Premium+ tier costs $16 per month, offering the ‘largest reply boost’ and ad removal, while the Basic tier costs $3 per month, offering basic features and a ‘small reply boost’.
  • These changes come after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, with new features including livestreaming, video and audio calls, and potential banking integration being added.
