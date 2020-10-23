Shall I buy this or that? Ask your friends using Rex, an app that brings social + ecommerce together

Rex is here to bring social commerce to the browser! Using one click, users can send out peer feedback requests to friends and family. Moreover, users have access to a personal dashboard that can be used to store any product on any website.

Essentially, Rex is a peer-to-peer recommendation platform for users to engage in communal shopping.

Baltimore, MD

About the founding team :

The Founder, Akash Mandavilli dropped out of school with only one semester left at Johns Hopkins to pursue Rex. In the past, Akash worked at IBM working on internal product implementations and Watson market positioning. He believes Rex can change the future of e-commerce by allowing users to ask for reviews from their close associates for products that they are pondering on investing upon.

Why Rex?

Rex is creating quite a revolution with its unprecedented idea about making product reviews more reliable for the customers as they get the option to get reviews from their friends and family comfortably through the app. It also allows users to store products in their dashboard for the ones that don’t want feedback regarding a product, from any website or platform on the internet.

It connects multiple users while shopping online and creates a user-friendly experience like none other. It introduces a social shopping experience to the e-commerce world and enhances the shopping experience.

