- SoftBank holds about half of the Oyo startup.
- In January, Sebi asked Oyo to update additional sections in its DRHP.
- Oyo has now pre-filed its DRHP with Sebi and reduced its IPO size to $400 million-$600 million.
SoftBank-backed Oyo pre-files DRHP with Sebi, reduces IPO size to $400 million-$600 million
