SoftBank-backed Oyo pre-files DRHP with Sebi, reduces IPO size to $400 million-$600 million

Image Credit: BusinessToday
  • SoftBank holds about half of the Oyo startup.
  • In January, Sebi asked Oyo to update additional sections in its DRHP.
  • Oyo has now pre-filed its DRHP with Sebi and reduced its IPO size to $400 million-$600 million.
