SoftBank could partner with or invest in OpenAI as part of AI sector focus
SoftBank could partner with or invest in OpenAI as part of AI sector focus
September 17, 2023
SoftBank is eyeing an investment opportunity with OpenAI.
Options include a strategic partnership or direct investment.
Preliminary approach was also made to UK-based AI chipmaker Graphcore.
