SoftBank is offering to sell 29 million shares in the company at Rs 555 to Rs 601.45 apiece, at a discount of up to 7.72% to the current market price.

SoftBank’s investment in Paytm is in the red. It had made a total investment of $1.6 billion in the fintech major and taken out around $220-250 million in the company’s IPO last November.

