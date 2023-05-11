- SoftBank has sold a 2% stake in Paytm to comply with SEBI regulations.
- The market value of the total sale has not been declared in the regulatory filing.
- Reports suggest that the sale could be worth around $120 million.
SoftBank sells 2% stake in Paytm to comply with SEBI regulations
