SoftBank sells 2% stake in Paytm to comply with SEBI regulations

  • SoftBank has sold a 2% stake in Paytm to comply with SEBI regulations.
  • The market value of the total sale has not been declared in the regulatory filing.
  • Reports suggest that the sale could be worth around $120 million.
