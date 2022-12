Friday’s block sale will see SoftBank Group Corp. sell a 5% share in PB Fintech, the company that owns Policybazaar. The deal’s sole broker is Citi.

Softbank is aiming to raise ₹1,000 crores From the block deal. The base price for the deal might be Rs 440 a share, which represents a 4.5% discount from today’s closing price per share.