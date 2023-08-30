Menu
Softbank Vision Fund unloads Zomato shares
Softbank Vision Fund sells 10 crore shares of Zomato at Rs 94 each, representing 1.17% equity.
Just one day prior, Tiger Global’s Internet Fund III Pte sold its entire 1.4 percent share in Zomato through open market transactions.
August 30, 2023
