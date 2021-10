Attrition is rising across the IT services industry, in India and world over. In the July-September quarter, India’s largest software services company, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. said attrition spiked to 11.9%. Infosys Ltd. said voluntary attrition rose from 13.9% to 20.1% quarter-on-quarter, Wipro Ltd. also reported 20.5% attrition.