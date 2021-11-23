Solana NFT gallery ’embed’ with Audius Web 3.0 to be supported by Twitter and Discord.

HomeNewsSolana NFT gallery ’embed’ with Audius Web 3.0 to be supported by Twitter and Discord.
California-based music streaming platform Audius released a new function that allows artists and fans to embed nonfungible tokens on various blogs and social media platforms such as Twitter and Discord.
To enable the feature, artists need to connect their Audius accounts with Phantom wallet, a crypto wallet centered around the Solana ecosystem.
While social media platforms allow the use of JPEG images, the embed functionality offered by Audius displays the NFT metadata, which can be used by artists to market and sell their talent.