Sony Interactive Entertainment reports data breach impacting about 7,000 employees

- Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has alerted approximately 6,800 current and former employees about a data breach, with the source identified as a file transfer app called MOVEit.
- The breach, claimed by ransomware group CL0P, led to unauthorized access to personal data of US employees, prompting Sony to offer credit monitoring services to those affected.
- This is the second attack on Sony’s operations in two weeks, following another breach involving servers in Japan used for internal testing.