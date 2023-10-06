Subscribe

Sony Interactive Entertainment reports data breach impacting about 7,000 employees

  • Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has alerted approximately 6,800 current and former employees about a data breach, with the source identified as a file transfer app called MOVEit.
  • The breach, claimed by ransomware group CL0P, led to unauthorized access to personal data of US employees, prompting Sony to offer credit monitoring services to those affected.
  • This is the second attack on Sony’s operations in two weeks, following another breach involving servers in Japan used for internal testing.
0