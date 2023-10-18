Subscribe

Sony-Zee Entertainment merger in India expected to finalize in November

  • The merger between Sony Group Corp’s India unit and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is anticipated to close in November, after facing delays due to various clauses.
  • The merger, one of the largest in India’s media industry, will combine over 70 TV channels, two streaming services, and two film studios.
  • Despite opposition from financial institutions and lenders, the merger has received necessary approvals from regulatory bodies and is being expedited by the Boston Consulting Group.
