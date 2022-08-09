Sony’s carbon footprint from lifetime PS4 sales would cost $15.3 billion to offset: Research

- The 36 million tonnes of CO2 emitted through the manufacture, distribution and use of all PS5, PS4 and PS3s sold would cost $15.282 billion to offset.
- It costs an average of $425 to capture CO2 from the air per tonne, with 20 million tonnes emitted from the manufacture of the three latest PS consoles.
- Carbon-Cutting Consoles reveals the environmental impact of gaming platforms, as well as identifying the most polluting titles, based on popularity.
- Sony recently revealed the PS4 is amongst their best-selling consoles of all time, at 117 million units – with the PS2 still proving the most popular to date.
[Via]