Social media cos may meet Ministry again

Social media companies across the board are likely to approach the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology once again to expedite the process of putting in place a standard operating procedure for the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, sources in know of the development told The Indian Express.
The need for an SOP for the intermediary guidelines was felt once again, following the recent controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s post across social media platforms, wherein he had posted a photo of the parents of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped.
An executive at another social media firm said that as per the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Shreya Singhal case, where Section 66A of the IT Act had been struck down, the direction to remove any content from social media can only be if there is a court order, or if a competent authority of the Central government issues such order under Section 69A of the IT Act.