Last month, new job postings by U.S. employers for fulltime IT workers fell 12% from August to roughly 300,000.

The number of job postings for software developers on Freelancer.com rose 54.7% in the third quarter on a year-over-year basis. Demand for freelance coders notched the second-biggest gain, up 45.5%, followed by back-end developers, up 37.7%.