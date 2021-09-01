    South Korea bans Google, Apple payment monopolies

    • South Korea’s National Assembly approved legislation on Tuesday that bans app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing developers to use their in-app payment systems.
    • The legislation prohibits the app market operators from using their monopolies to require such payment systems, which means they must allow alternative ways to pay.
    • The judge wondered why Apple couldn’t allow developers of apps like Fortnite to display a range of payment options within their apps.
