South Korea exploring ways to levy tax on NFTs
South Korea is exploring ways to tax non-fungible tokens amid controversies surrounding crypto regulations in the country.
Doh Kyu-sang, the vice chairman of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission revealed the information to the media this week, The Korea Herald reported.
As per the South Korean law, certificate holders of virtual assets need to pay 20 percent tax on the income that exceeds $2,102 from selling the assets, such as NFT artworks of a famous artist, the report by The Korea Herald explained.