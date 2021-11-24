    South Korea exploring ways to levy tax on NFTs

    • South Korea is exploring ways to tax non-fungible tokens amid controversies surrounding crypto regulations in the country.
    • Doh Kyu-sang, the vice chairman of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission revealed the information to the media this week, The Korea Herald reported.
    • As per the South Korean law, certificate holders of virtual assets need to pay 20 percent tax on the income that exceeds $2,102 from selling the assets, such as NFT artworks of a famous artist, the report by The Korea Herald explained.
