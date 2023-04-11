- South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission has fined Google $32 million.
- Google is accused of trying to block One Store Co., a rival platform, from developing its business.
- The information was released in an e-mailed statement.
South Korea fines Google $32 million for limiting competition
- South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission has fined Google $32 million.
- Google is accused of trying to block One Store Co., a rival platform, from developing its business.
- The information was released in an e-mailed statement.
[Via]