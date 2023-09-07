SpaceBorn United Aims to Conduct IVF in Space

- Netherlands-based startup SpaceBorn United is planning to launch an IVF and embryo incubator into space to explore the potential of conceiving and raising a child in space.
- The startup, which has built a miniaturized IVF prototype, believes its research will yield valuable insights for improving IVF treatments on Earth.
- However, the process, yet to get regulatory approval, will require overcoming considerable challenges, including potential radiation impacts and the controversy surrounding human embryo testing.