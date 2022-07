NASA awarded Elon Musk’s SpaceX with a contract to provide launch services for the next space telescope mission. The cost for the mission’s launch is expected to be around $255 million, including launch services and extra related charges.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is 2.4 meters in diameter, is slated to launch in October 2026. Under the contract, SpaceX will launch the telescope on a Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.