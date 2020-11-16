SpaceX carrying 4 astronauts blasts off into space from the Kennedy Space Center

Four astronauts were successfully launched into space on the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience” from the International Space Station on Sunday, The first of what will be routine missions from now on.

Three Americans — Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker — and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi blasted off at 7:27 pm, thus ending almost a decade of international reliance on Russia for rides on its Soyuz rockets. The capsule has now separated from the second stage of the rocket and according to a SpaceX member, has achieved “nominal orbit insertion.”

The crew will dock at their destination (ISS) at around 11:00 pm, Monday night and will join 2 Russians and 1 American on board and stay there for 6 month