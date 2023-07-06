SpaceX Denies Environmental Threat Allegations, Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit

- SpaceX refutes claims that its Starship rocket endangers wildlife in Boca Chica, Texas, and seeks dismissal of a lawsuit that may postpone the rocket’s anticipated launch.
- SpaceX’s Boca Chica launch site is a habitat for several endangered species, allegations by environmental groups include inadequate FAA environmental review for SpaceX’s Starship, to which SpaceX has moved to become a co-defendant.
- The Starship rocket is under two contracts, totalling nearly $4 billion, for NASA’s Artemis missions, but SpaceX requires FAA clearance for future launches while the megarocket is grounded for investigation due to its debut flight.