Subscribe

SpaceX launches first set of Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities for 2024 testing

  • SpaceX has launched its first batch of Starlink satellites capable of connecting directly to cell phones, with testing planned later this year.
  • The U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted approval for a 180-day testing period, involving 840 satellites transmitting 4G connectivity to around 2,000 unmodified smartphones.
  • Despite limitations, SpaceX’s service could provide mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth, competing with other companies like Lynk, Amazon’s Project Kuiper and AST SpaceMobile.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »