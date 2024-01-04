SpaceX launches first set of Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities for 2024 testing

- SpaceX has launched its first batch of Starlink satellites capable of connecting directly to cell phones, with testing planned later this year.
- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted approval for a 180-day testing period, involving 840 satellites transmitting 4G connectivity to around 2,000 unmodified smartphones.
- Despite limitations, SpaceX’s service could provide mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth, competing with other companies like Lynk, Amazon’s Project Kuiper and AST SpaceMobile.