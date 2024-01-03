SpaceX launches first Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

- SpaceX launched 21 Starlink satellites, including the first six with ‘Direct to Cell’ capabilities, from the Vandenber Space Force Base in California.
- These advanced satellites act as space-based cell towers, potentially eliminating ground-based service dead zones and enabling global roaming services.
- Many providers are already using Direct to Cell to gain access in partner nations, contributing to SpaceX’s growing satellite internet network, which currently has over 5,000 active satellites.