Subscribe

SpaceX’s financial leaks showcase Elon Musk’s strategy for continuous growth

  • Financial leaks reveal SpaceX lost $559 million last year due to growth-focused investments, but revenue increased from $1 billion in 2015 to $4.6 billion last year.
  • SpaceX continues to prioritize growth, building the world’s largest rocket and expanding its satellite internet service, despite industry move towards cost-cutting.
  • SpaceX’s operating costs were about $3.1 billion in 2022, including significant costs for replacing Starlink satellites every five years and it also spent $153 million to repurchase stock from employees.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »