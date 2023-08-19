SpaceX’s financial leaks showcase Elon Musk’s strategy for continuous growth

- Financial leaks reveal SpaceX lost $559 million last year due to growth-focused investments, but revenue increased from $1 billion in 2015 to $4.6 billion last year.
- SpaceX continues to prioritize growth, building the world’s largest rocket and expanding its satellite internet service, despite industry move towards cost-cutting.
- SpaceX’s operating costs were about $3.1 billion in 2022, including significant costs for replacing Starlink satellites every five years and it also spent $153 million to repurchase stock from employees.