UnPluggd is now open for Speaker Nomination: Calling Product and Growth Leaders

The UnPluggd conf virtual edition is scheduled for May 22nd and 23rd – with a very strong focus on building product-led growth businesses.

UnPluggd : Bigger, Better and Virtual

Spread over 2 days, UnPluggd will bring a lot of actionable workshops and keynotes (speakers will be announced starting from next week onwards).

We are now happy to announce that the conf is now open for speaker nomination!

We invite applications from product / growth leaders, founders who are willing to share their product/growth experiments and in the process, help others learn.



Since this is a virtual avatar – location isn’t a constraint !

Apply using this link (the form is also embedded in the post / just scroll to the bottom).

If you haven’t yet registered for UnPluggd, do ASAP (we have already brought down the ticket price by 80%. If you are hungry for more – use the discount code NEXTBIGWHAT. Note that price increases in 3 days).

Register Now Javascript on your browser is not enabled.

In case you have speaker recommendations (PR folks – please excuse) or keen on volunteering, do connect with us

Speaker application form: