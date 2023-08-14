SpiceJet Records Rs 205 Crore Quarterly Profit Boosted by Strong Air Travel Demand

News

SpiceJet Records Rs 205 Crore Quarterly Profit Boosted by Strong Air Travel Demand

  • The carrier’s net profit for the quarter ended in June was fueled by strong travel demand in India.
  • SpiceJet reported a total operating revenue of Rs 2,002 crore, a drop from Rs 2,457 crore year-over-year.
  • The profit contrasts with a loss of Rs 789 crore in the same period the previous year.

Leave your vote

1 Vote

Related Posts

IBM Officially Acquires Apptio, Boosting its IT Automation Portfolio

August 14, 2023

Ministry of Tourism and MakeMyTrip promote 600+ Indian Destinations ahead of Independence Day

August 14, 2023

BoAt and Noise Enter Smart Ring Market in India

August 14, 2023

Country Delight Experiences Revenue Growth but Higher FY22 Losses

August 14, 2023

Anthropic raises $100M from SK Telecom for co-development of AI model

August 14, 2023

Newsletter

Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Don't have an account? Register

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.