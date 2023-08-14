SpiceJet Records Rs 205 Crore Quarterly Profit Boosted by Strong Air Travel DemandAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 15:40
SpiceJet Records Rs 205 Crore Quarterly Profit Boosted by Strong Air Travel Demand
- The carrier’s net profit for the quarter ended in June was fueled by strong travel demand in India.
- SpiceJet reported a total operating revenue of Rs 2,002 crore, a drop from Rs 2,457 crore year-over-year.
- The profit contrasts with a loss of Rs 789 crore in the same period the previous year.
