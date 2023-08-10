Spotify Integrates with Patreon to Introduce Patron-exclusive Podcasts

  • Spotify and Patreon integration allows creators to monetize their content via exclusive podcasts.
  • This pairing enables Spotify users to access patron-exclusive podcasts and Patreon podcasters to reach Spotify’s global audience of over 551M users.
  • The integration had been under testing for months, and the announcement follows the resolution of major technical issues that had affected Patreon.

