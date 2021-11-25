    Spotify is the latest company to try out a TikTok-style video feed.

    • Spotify is testing a new TikTok-style video feed in its beta iOS app that shows fullscreen video clips as songs are played, TechCrunch reports.
    • The feature was first spotted by Chris Messina, who posted a video of the feed-in action.
    • The Discover feed appears to build upon Spotify’s existing Canvas feature, where artists can have videos play alongside their music on the service.
