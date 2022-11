Podcast Audio Enhancement, a voice isolation function with a single button, has been made available in Spotify’s Anchor app for podcasters.

A single button on the Anchor app activates the feature. By doing this, you may block out the background noise and make your voice heard more clearly. You can toggle the function on and off while using the Anchor app.

