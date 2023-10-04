Spotify Premium to offer 150K audiobooks at no extra cost

- Spotify announced a new business model, offering 150,000 audiobooks to Premium subscribers without additional charges, initially in the U.K. and Australia, with the U.S. to follow.
- The move, facilitated by Spotify’s acquisition of digital audiobook distributor Findaway, is expected to increase user engagement and reduce churn, while addressing the audiobook market’s distribution and discovery issues.
- Despite the broad catalog, the service will be time-limited to 15 hours per month, with options to purchase additional time, and will feature editorial and personalized book recommendations.