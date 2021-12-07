Spotify removes hundreds of comedians’ works from service over a royalties dispute

HomeNewsSpotify removes hundreds of comedians’ works from service over a royalties dispute
Spotify has removed hundreds of comedians’ works after they tried to push for a change in the way streaming services pay them royalties.
The audio streaming giant moved to drop comedians such as John Mulaney, Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and Mike Birbiglia from the platform last week.
After stalled negotiations with Spoken Giants, Spotify sent an email to the global rights company right before Thanksgiving, saying it was taking down the comedians’ content until an agreement could be reached.