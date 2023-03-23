Spotify reportedly spends less than 10% of its Joe Rogan apology fund

  • March 23, 2023
  • Spotify’s financial apology for Joe Rogan may not amount to much so far.
  • Sources suggest that Spotify has spent less than 10% of its $100 million Creator Equity Fund, which was meant to foster diversity in podcasts and music, in its first year of operation.
  • The company reportedly planned to spend the whole fund over three years, but has not had a solid structure for approving spending and has been slow to hire staff.
  • Changing priorities have also hindered the project, according to insiders.
