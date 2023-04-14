- Spotify is shutting down Heardle, a Wordle-inspired music guessing game it acquired last July.
- Heardle offers players six tries to guess a popular song by listening to the song’s intro.
- The acquisition sum was undisclosed.
Spotify shuts down Heardle, a Wordle-like music guessing game it acquired last year
