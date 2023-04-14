Spotify shuts down Heardle, a Wordle-like music guessing game it acquired last year

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • Spotify is shutting down Heardle, a Wordle-inspired music guessing game it acquired last July.
  • Heardle offers players six tries to guess a popular song by listening to the song’s intro.
  • The acquisition sum was undisclosed.
