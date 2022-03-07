Sridhar Vembu on the new world order, upcoming tough times : Self reliance and Resilience are good ideas during such times.

1/ I am sharing the message I have been giving our employees below. “The world faces many serious challenges, that include extremely high levels of debt, serial bubbles in most markets, climate change, pandemic, inflation and now war. The global economy is not at all healthy.”

2/ (contd) Msg to our employees “While our company is on a very healthy foundation and we have weathered two serious downturns in our 25 year history, we must never take prosperity for granted. Assume that tough times will be ahead and be prepared. Pay down debt. Be frugal.”