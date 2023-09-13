Subscribe

Stability AI Launches Commercial AI Music Generator, Stable Audio

  • Stability AI has released Stable Audio, an AI-powered tool capable of creating high-quality music for commercial use through a technique called latent diffusion.
  • Unlike the previously released Dance Diffusion model, Stable Audio was developed by the audio team at Stability AI and the Harmonai research organization and affords more control over generated audio.
  • Despite facing criticisms, Stability AI plans for Stable Audio to generate revenue with a $11.99 per month Pro tier, allowing users to commercialize up to 500 tracks every month.
