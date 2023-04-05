- Stand-Up India Scheme benefits 180,000 SCs, STs, and women entrepreneurs.
- The scheme helps the target group to start a new enterprise in manufacturing, services, trading sector, and activities allied to agriculture.
Stand-Up India Scheme Helps 180,000 SCs, STs, and Women Entrepreneurs
