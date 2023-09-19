Subscribe

Stanford’s SLAC Unveils Enhanced X-Ray Laser Accelerator

  • The upgraded particle accelerator, LCLS-II, at Stanford’s SLAC has delivered its initial X-rays, capable of firing a million pulses per second, 8,000 times more than its precursor.
  • The enhanced version features 37 cryogenic modules with exceptional cooling capabilities, allowing zero energy loss and working alongside the existing accelerator.
  • The new accelerator could lead to breakthroughs in quantum computing, clean energy tech, pharmaceuticals, and diverse scientific investigation with its unparalleled resolution and rapid flashes.
