Anti-profiteering watchdog, The national anti-profiteering authority (NAA) has ordered Tata-Starbucks to deposit ₹1.04 crore, that it allegedly profiteered by overcharging customers and not passing on GST rate cuts to them.

According to the NAA ruling, Tata-Starbucks, a joint venture between the Tatas and the American coffee chain, had hiked the base price of coffee products even after the GST Council cut tax rates on restaurant services.

Tata-Starbucks Coffee has to now deposit the fine along with 18% interest within three months.