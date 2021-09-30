Sanjay Bhargava to head Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband venture in India

Sanjay Bhargava, who had worked with Elon Musk as part of a team that had founded electronic payment firm, PayPal, will now head the tech billionaire entrepreneur’s Starlink satellite broadband venture in India.

Bhargava joins SpaceX as Starlink’s country director, effective October 1, 2021, even as the Musk-led US aerospace company gears up to compete with Bharti group-backed OneWeb and others and launch fast satellite broadband services in India next year.

SpaceX has been accepting pre-orders for the beta version of its Starlink satellite internet service in India for a fully refundable deposit of $99.