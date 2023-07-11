Starlink satellites perform thousands of avoidance maneuvers amid growing space debris concerns

- SpaceX’s Starlink satellites performed over 25,000 maneuvers to avoid collisions in six months from December 2022 to May 2023, which is double the number from the previous period.
- Over 1,300 of these maneuvers were to avoid debris from Russia’s November 2021 anti-satellite weapon demonstration test.
- Research in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal reported Starlink satellites emit ‘unintended electromagnetic radiation’ impacting astronomical research; SpaceX is already introducing changes to help mitigate this effect.